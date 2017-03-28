Johnson says 'Baywatch' is summer's 'sexiest, funniest' pic
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — CinemaCon just got a little less dressed.
The cast of "Baywatch" took the stage Tuesday afternoon alongside around two dozen scantily clad men and women sporting the classic red bathing suits to preview the film.
Star Dwayne Johnson told the audience of
Indeed, there was a fair amount of skin in the footage, which highlighted both its self-aware comedy and action/adventure on the beach.
"Baywatch" also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra. It hits