The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending March 24:

Fiction

1. The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling, narrated by a full cast (Audible Studios)

2. The Collapsing Empire: The Interdependency, Book 1 by John Scalzi, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

3. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. The Life She Wants by Robyn Carr, narrated by Therese Plummer (Recorded Books)

5. The Shack by William P. Young, narrated by Roger Mueller (Hachette Audio)

6. The 7th Canon by Robert Dugoni, narrated by James Patrick Cronin (Brilliance Audio)

7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Eddie Redmayne (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

8. Mississippi Blood: A Novel by Greg Iles, narrated by Scott Brick (HarperAudio)

9. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

10. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf, narrated by Juliet Stevenson (Naxos AudioBooks)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

2. Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4.The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

5. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (Tantor Audio)

9. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

10. Bad Feminist: Essays by Roxane Gray, narrated by Bahni Turpin (HarperAudio)