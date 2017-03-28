Union calls for government help to media industry after CTV layoffs

TORONTO — A union representing more than 12,000 of Canada's media workers is calling on the federal government to help support local news after CTV announced layoffs in three cities in Ontario.

Bell Media spokesman Scott Henderson would not specify how many people lost their jobs, but said in an email that the company reduced a number of broadcast positions at local TV stations in Kitchener, London and Windsor.

He said the move is part of a larger restructuring that began earlier this year and is a response to the challenges facing the media industry, including growing international competition and a tough advertising market.

Unifor spokesman Howard Law said in a statement that more cuts are expected at CTV stations across Canada and the federal government should move quickly to review the industry, which it promised to do in the federal budget released last week.

He said the government could help through regulatory and tax changes.

The Liberal government said in its budget that it will review the Broadcasting Act and Telecommunications Act this year and that will include examining how to strengthen the future of Canadian media and content creation.