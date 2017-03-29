Allman Brothers Band co-founder's wife arrested in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida.

Sarasota County Sheriff's officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She's married to guitarist Dickey Betts.

The Herald-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2oaJPEI ) reports a 911 caller said the woman was standing on the dock behind her home Monday, pointing a rifle toward about 100 teens and coaches from the Sarasota Crew rowing team in boats and on a nearby dock.

Arrest records say Donna Betts threatened to shoot them and called 911, saying the rowers have destroyed her life.

She lives next to the team's practice facility.