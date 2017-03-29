Champlain settled here first, N.S. mayor says after mini-series snub
HALIFAX — An angry Nova Scotia mayor says Samuel de Champlain established Canada's first European settlement in his small town, no matter what a much-touted new historical mini-series might suggest.
Bill MacDonald, mayor of Annapolis Royal, says he was shocked this week when the CBC's "Canada: The Story of Us" series asserted that the first permanent European settlement was near what is now Quebec City.
MacDonald says it is well known the French explorer established a permanent settlement at nearby Port Royal, N.S., in 1605 — three years before founding another settlement along the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.
CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson says the show's producers chose to focus on Quebec City because, unlike Port Royal, it maintained a permanent population without interruption from 1608 onward.
MacDonald says Port Royal was unoccupied during brief stints in its early history, but the mayor insists it was always meant to be a permanent settlement.
He says the CBC program didn't even mention Port Royal, an omission that he says should be addressed in a prequel.
