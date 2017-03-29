Juno noms with side jobs: Okavango African Orchestra member Tichaona Maredza

Not every Juno Award nominee can make a living off their music.

Here's a look at one of this year's contenders who punches the clock at a day job before hitting the stage at night.

Name: Tichaona Maredza

Age: 39

City: Toronto

Nomination: Shares a world music album nod with his nine-member group the Okavango African Orchestra for their self-titled release.

By day: Youth worker at the Stonegate Community Health Centre in Etobicoke, Ont.

Background: Maredza volunteered with the Salvation Army before emigrating from Zimbabwe to Canada. Like his bandmates — who work in industries like construction or as a cab driver — he says he's learned the tricky balance of managing two separate worlds.

Music at work: The musician often holds drumming classes for the kids. "I try to be a positive role model," he says. "I hope from what I do I'm able to inspire them to know they can achieve greater things."

Getting nominated: Congratulations for his Juno recognition started pouring in when his colleagues posted a notice about it in the lunchroom.