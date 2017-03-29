Juno noms with side jobs: Vocal jazz album nominee Heather Bambrick

Not every Juno Award nominee can make a living off their music.

Here's a look at one of this year's contenders who punches the clock at a day job before hitting the stage at night.

Name: Heather Bambrick

Age: 46

City: Toronto

Juno nomination: Vocal jazz album of the year for "You'll Never Know."

By day: Voice actor for radio advertisements and kids animated series, and afternoon host at Jazz FM in Toronto.

Background: Years of sharpening her vocal skills landed Bambrick jobs in radio spots for Staples and Canadian Blood Services. "If they call me, I'll sell it, baby," she says. "Between the singing and the gigs, all those help me pay the mortgage."

Music at work: While Bambrick isn't always singing, most of her jobs are an extension of her jazz background. She plays a mother on kids series "Justin Time" and "Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood," which she says keeps her "thinking about what I do vocally" by using her pipes in creative ways.

Getting nominated: During an ACTRA union meeting with fellow voice actors, the co-chair of the committee halted the proceedings for an important announcement. Bambrick assumed it was about an upcoming contract negotiation, but instead the attention turned to her Juno nomination. "There were more than a few people in the room who probably had no idea that I was even a musician," Bambrick says.