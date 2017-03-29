Marci Ien officially announced as co-host of 'The Social'

TORONTO — Former "Canada AM" host Marci Ien has officially found a new home on CTV's "The Social."

On Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show, co-host Traci Melchor returned after a long absence and announced she will not be returning as a permanent panellist.

Melchor, who also appears on CTV's entertainment show "Etalk," said she will make guest appearances on "The Social" from time to time.

It was then announced that Ien, who had been filling Melchor's spot, is now officially a permanent co-host on the show.

"The Social" covers news, pop culture and lifestyle topics.

Other co-hosts include Cynthia Loyst, Lainey Lui and Melissa Grelo while Jessica Allen is the show's digital correspondent.

Ien was a co-host of "Canada AM," CTV's morning newsmagazine show that ended after 43 seasons last June.

Melchor's return to "The Social" was an emotional one as she opened up about challenges in her personal life and the grief she went through over the death of her close friend and TV personality Chris Hyndman in August 2015.

"The last few months have been really fulfilling and challenging and full of growth, self-care and mindfulness," Melchor said in a statement on "The Social"'s website.

"I've decided the right choice for me, my family and my career is to continue on 'Etalk' and not return to 'The Social' as a co-host.... My time at 'The Social' has been spectacular, and I will always have so much love for the team and, of course, the viewers."

