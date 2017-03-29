'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 26 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (5) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

3. (-) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid

4. (6) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

5. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

6. (2) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

7. (-) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott

8. (-) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel

9. (7) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs

10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

2. (7) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

3. (6) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

4. (5) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance

5. (3) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

6. (8) The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit _ Michael Finkel

7. (-) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols

8. (2) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

9. (4) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear