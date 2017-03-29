'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 26 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (5) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
3. (-) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid
4. (6) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
5. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
6. (2) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
7. (-) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott
8. (-) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel
9. (7) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs
10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
2. (7) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
3. (6) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
4. (5) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance
5. (3) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
6. (8) The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit _ Michael Finkel
7. (-) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols
8. (2) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
9. (4) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
10. (9) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King