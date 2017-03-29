Talent agency Wilhelmina signs rapper Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK — The Wilhelmina talent and modeling agency has signed Nicki Minaj to its celebrity division.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it will work to further the six-time American Music Award winner's influence in fashion and beauty.

"She is a style pioneer and an icon," Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said.

Minaj said of Wilhelmina in the statement: "They get me," adding: "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion."