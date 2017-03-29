Visceral 'Dunkirk' footage gets hearts racing
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A propeller stops mid-air. Soldiers packed like sardines on a pier cower in fear of an unseen threat.
Those are the images Christopher Nolan left CinemaCon audiences hanging onto Wednesday as he premiered new footage from "Dunkirk," his long-awaited epic about the storied World War II evacuation.
Nolan told the audience of
The "Interstellar" and "Dark Knight" director shot the film entirely on large format celluloid and said
The film's large eclectic ensemble cast includes veterans, pop star Harry Styles and a few newcomers.
It arrives in