Has Drake killed off the album, again? Why More Life is the soundtrack to an era of change

The great and the good of Canadian music will gather this weekend in the nation’s capital and vie for Album of the Year Junos — 25 of them, to be exact.

We shouldn’t be surprised that with so many genres to trundle through, it takes two full days for the Juno Awards to run their annual course.

The exhaustive list of contenders for various album honours is all the more impressive given the most perplexing question facing today’s music industry: do we even know what an album is any more?

The 2017 Junos take place at a time when the country’s Billboard Album Chart isn’t even topped by an album. Drake’s More Life was released March 18 and immediately went in at No. 1.

But Canada’s hip hop king insists the 22-track collection is not an album. Nor is it another mixtape (to go with the four of those that he’s already released). Instead More Life, fittingly for the streaming era, is a playlist. And it’s a hell of a playlist.

More Life is an expansive, expressive journey that won quick critical acclaim and further cemented the Toronto rapper’s status as a visionary talent. But through that vision, Drake continues to blur the lines.

“The idea of an album is something that’s a relic, right?” says Mark Campbell, a professor in the school of media at Ryerson University and the founding director of Northside Hip Hop Archive, a digital anthology of Canadian hip hop history and culture.

“It’s something that’s not relevant to young people today. But Drake continually pushes up against this idea of an album — his mixtapes, now his playlists. I think it’s because he senses that his audience needs to be engaged in a different way. It’s really only people like me who are 35 or 40-plus who are actually interested in hearing a cohesive album.”

The death of the album has been declared on an all too regular basis since the dawn of digital music. Drake’s own 2015 release If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late was a mixtape that ended up being nominated for a Grammy. Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo was “a living, breathing creative expression.”

Critics pointed to both as harbingers of the official end of the traditional album.

Last year’s industry statistics sum up just how altered the music environment is in the streaming age.

In Canada alone, more songs were streamed per day (97M) than were purchased over the entire year (75M.) Total album sales for 2016 (including physical copies, downloads and streams) reached 43.3M but that figure was dwarfed by the 22.3BN total audio streams, according to the in-depth report by BuzzAngle Music.

“The industry didn’t really take the album as an artform seriously probably until the mid 1960s with the Beatles and the Stones and the Summer of Love,” Eric Alper, veteran music publicist and analyst, told Metro. “But if you take a look at the superstar artists of today — the Weeknd, Drake, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes — it’s all about the single. It’s all about what song are we going to put out now.

It’s an environment in which the album as once known by baby boomers and Gen X seems almost quaint.

This summer in Canada, U2 will kick off a worldwide stadium tour in honour of the 30th anniversary of their flagship album, The Joshua Tree.

But with More Life, Drake may also be harking back in his own way — to the golden age of the hip hop mixtape — to stay ahead.

“In one way he’s trying to gesture himself forward as someone who is relatable to kids that may have never physically purchased music in their life,” says Campbell. “Kids of 17, 18 years old who would never have had the experience of buying a CD.”

By calling it a playlist, Drake is branding it as something intimate or personal, Campbell adds.

“When Obama has a playlist on Spotify, it tells you everything we need to know about the era that we’re living in. People are so detached from each other digitally that we have to find new ways to reconnect. A playlist is a way to do it. Just like the mixtape was.”

Alper concurs on Drake’s ability to dictate where the curve turns next. He also argues that we shouldn’t get so hung up on definitions but instead embrace the organic meaning of an album and celebrate this era of mass consumption.

“Music has never been more consumed, more watched, more talked about at any other time in its history. For $10 I can have access to every single song in recorded history — that’s a brilliant thing.”

In that context, listeners get to decide what to call a collection of songs, and that means definitions are likely to change again, Alper says.