Jennifer Lawrence is a sultry ballerina spy in 'Red Sparrow'

20th Century Fox on Thursday debuted a first look at the international espionage thriller at CinemaCon from Lawrence's "Hunger Games" director Frances Lawrence.

Based on a book by former CIA agent Jason Matthews, Lawrence plays Dominika, a prima ballerina who has to rethink her career choices after a devastating injury. So she goes to a spy school where the students are taught by headmistress Charlotte Rampling to use seduction as their main weapon. Her target? Joel Edgerton.