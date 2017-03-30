Nova Scotia premier says miniseries about Canada must be corrected

HALIFAX — The premier of Nova Scotia has added his voice to a growing chorus of complaints about a TV docu-drama about Canada's history.

Stephen McNeil says the CBC program, "Canada: The Story of Us," was wrong to assert that the country's first permanent European settlement was established in 1608 near what is now Quebec City.

McNeil says the history of Canada started three years earlier, when French explorer Samuel de Champlain founded a settlement at Port Royal, N.S., which is part of his riding.

The premier says Canada's public broadcaster should correct the mistake, saying it's unfortunate when people try to rewrite history.

Earlier in the day, Nova Scotia's Acadian Federation issued a statement saying the first episode of the series misrepresented Canadian history, which the group says started in 1605 with the founding of Port Royal.