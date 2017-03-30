PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 3/26/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Mississippi Blood" by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

2. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. "Vicious Circle" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Cutthroat" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

5. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

6. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

7. "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See (Scribner)

8. "The Devil's Triangle" by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

9. "Man Overboard" by J.A. Jance (Harper)

10. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

11. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

12. "Without Warning" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

13. "Exit West" by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead)

14. "Mangrove Lightning" by Randy Wayne White (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Trump's War" by Michael Savage (Center Street)

4. "Wired to Eat" by Robb Wolf (Harmony)

5. "Bright Line Eating" by Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Portraits of Courage" by George W. Bush (Crown)

9. "A Colony in a Nation" by Chris Hayes (Norton)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11. "Mass Effect: Andromeda" (collector's ed. guide) by Bogenn/Tran (Prima Games)

12. "The Stranger in the Woods" by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

13. "Good Grief" by Theresa Caputo (Atria)

14. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

15. "Ballerina Body" by Misty Copeland (Grand Central Life & Style)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Obsession" by Nora roberts (Berkley)

2. "Forever a Hero" by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin HQN)

3. "Bound Together" by Christine Feehan (Windblown Media)

4. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

5. "Expecting to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

6. "What We Find" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

7. "Hard Justice" by Lori Foster (HQN)

8. "Alaska Home" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

10. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

11. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

12. "Off the Grid" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by William Paul Young (Windblown)

14. "Insidious" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

15. "The Drifter" by Nick Petrie (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by William Paul Young (Windblown)

3. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

4. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

6. "The Zookeeper's Wife" (movie tie-in) by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

7. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

8. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Obsession" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

11. "Britt'Marie Was Here" by Frederik Backman (Washington Square)

12. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

13. "Killing Jesus" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Griffin)

14. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Uninvited" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)