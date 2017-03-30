Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton

LONDON — Roger Daltrey says "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election.

The Who's legendary front man tells the British music news website NME that President Donald Trump "really didn't win" the election because Democrats "threw it away."

The British singer also is speaking in favour of his country's move to leave the European Union. He says when the dust settles from the Brexit move, "I think that it'll be seen that it's the right thing for this country to have done."