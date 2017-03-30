Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Roger Daltrey says "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election.
The Who's legendary front man tells the British music news
The British singer also is speaking in
Daltrey's comments follow those of British-born punk legend Johnny Rotten, who told "Good Morning Britain" earlier this week that he supported the Brexit vote. The former Sex Pistols singer said the working class has spoken and he's "one of them and ... with them."