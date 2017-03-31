Journey keyboardist talks Rock Hall reunion with Steve Perry

DAYTON, Ohio — Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says former singer Steve Perry will be in attendance when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cain tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2mWbZD5) that "the ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time." As for the prospects of Perry performing with the band, Cain said that, as far as they know, Perry is "just going to accept the award and then skedaddle." He says current singer Arnel Pineda will "represent well."