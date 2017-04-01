Uffizi Gallery shows treasures saved from last year's quakes
FLORENCE, Italy — The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is showing solidarity with Italy's art-rich, quake-stricken Marche region by hosting an exhibit of treasures saved from a series of earthquakes last year.
Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt told the Associated Press during a walk-through Friday that the 29 selected works were from churches, museums and other buildings either damaged or destroyed in powerful quakes last August and October.
They are among some 6,300 pieces of art that the Culture Ministry says have been saved from the quake zone.
Schmidt said the exhibit, which runs through July, aims to help educate the public "about the treasures in the Marche, because often the Marche is known for its food and landscape, but not for its artistic treasures."
