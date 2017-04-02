Juno Awards set to pay tribute to Leonard Cohen, showcase rising stars

OTTAWA — The curtain rises tonight on the Juno Awards show — and the annual celebration of standout Canadian music promises to offer at least a few surprises.

Co-hosts Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will set the tone for show, which will be broadcast live from Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre.

Among the highlights, Feist is slated to pay tribute to the late Leonard Cohen with an arrangement of one of his classic songs. And Juno organizers are also keeping the lid on a mystery guest who will close the show.

Awards will be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

The Junos will open with a performance from electronic group A Tribe Called Red, before other big acts such as Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and Shawn Mendes take the stage.

The Junos air on CTV and will stream online at CTV.ca.