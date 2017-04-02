'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards
LOS ANGELES — The Oscar winner "Moonlight" has won again, taking best film at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards.
Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age portrait was
The group nominated only two films for the award, which it said reflected the dearth of LGBTQ story lines in Hollywood. The other nominee was "Star Trek Beyond."
On the TV side, Jill Soloway's "Transparent" won for outstanding comedy series.
The best drama series went to the Freeform fantasy "Shadowhunters."
Patricia Arquette was
The awards