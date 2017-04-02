Entertainment

Only on AP: Birthday surprise for Doris Day: She's really 95

FILE - In this April 4, 1960 file photo, Doris Day, a best actress of the year nominee for her role in "Pillow Talk," and her producer husband Marty Melcher, arrive for the annual Academy Award Oscar presentations at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. The film and recording star Day is marking her 95th birthday Monday, April 3, 2017, with a social media campaign to highlight her love of animals. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES — To Doris Day's many admirers, the pert and fresh-faced charmer who starred in "Pillow Talk" and "Move Over Darling" is ageless.

But Day turns 95 on Monday — a surprise to even the star herself, who has long pegged her age to a 1924 birthdate that would make her 93.

A copy of Day's birth certificate, obtained by The Associated Press from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics, settles the issue: she was born in Cincinnati on April 3, 1922, making her 95.

In a statement Sunday, Day said she's never paid much attention to birthdays but added, "It's great to finally know how old I really am!"

She's celebrating her now milestone birthday the way she always does, asking support for her favourite cause, animal welfare.

