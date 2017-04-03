Box office top 20: 'Boss Baby' takes down Disney's 'Beauty'

NEW YORK — It took Alec Baldwin in diapers to bring down "Beauty and the Beast."

The 20th Century Fox release and DreamWorks Animation production "The Boss Baby," featuring the voice of Baldwin as the film's pipsqueak protagonist, was the weekend's no. 1 film. It opened with $50.2 million, according to final box-office figures Monday from comScore.

The gap between it and "Beauty and the Beast" (the box-office leader the last two weeks) was a little greater than expected, too. "Beauty and the Beast" trailed in second with $45.4 million in its third weekend.

Paramount Pictures' controversy-plagued "Ghost in the Shell," made for $110 million, flopped in its debut. It sold $18.7 million in tickets.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $50,198,902, 3,773 locations, $13,305 average, $50,198,902, 1 Week.

2. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $45,420,743, 4,210 locations, $10,789 average, $393,337,585, 3 Weeks.

3. "Ghost in the Shell," Paramount, $18,676,033, 3,440 locations, $5,429 average, $18,676,033, 1 Week.

4. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $14,200,307, 3,693 locations, $3,845 average, $64,762,477, 2 Weeks.

5. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $8,587,454, 3,141 locations, $2,734 average, $147,635,658, 4 Weeks.

6. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $6,108,084, 2,323 locations, $2,629 average, $211,775,721, 5 Weeks.

7. "Get Out," Universal, $5,660,210, 1,844 locations, $3,070 average, $156,734,170, 6 Weeks.

8. "Life," Sony, $5,551,767, 3,146 locations, $1,765 average, $22,296,006, 2 Weeks.

9. "Chips," Warner Bros., $3,958,188, 2,464 locations, $1,606 average, $14,270,554, 2 Weeks.

10. "The Zookeeper's Wife," Focus Features, $3,288,835, 541 locations, $6,079 average, $3,288,835, 1 Week.

11. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $2,042,041, 1,430 locations, $1,428 average, $52,957,048, 5 Weeks.

12. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $750,139, 812 locations, $924 average, $172,676,702, 8 Weeks.

13. "The Belko Experiment," OTL Releasing, $528,165, 453 locations, $1,166 average, $8,990,355, 3 Weeks.

14. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $414,389, 352 locations, $1,177 average, $167,805,062, 15 Weeks.

15. "T2: Trainspotting," Sony, $377,618, 140 locations, $2,697 average, $1,155,125, 3 Weeks.

16. "The Devotion Of Suspect X," China Lion Entertainment, $323,207, 43 locations, $7,516 average, $323,207, 1 Week.

17. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $249,074, 224 locations, $1,112 average, $531,721,570, 16 Weeks.

18. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $217,548, 210 locations, $1,036 average, $91,283,469, 8 Weeks.

19. "The Last Word," Bleecker Street, $210,817, 289 locations, $729 average, $1,482,994, 5 Weeks.

20. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $198,831, 175 locations, $1,136 average, $51,117,883, 19 Weeks.

