No shying away as Chapelle spins on his struggles with Cosby's legacy

The show: The Age of Spin: Dave Chapelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium (Netflix)

The moment: Cosby’s legacy

Halfway through this hour of filmed stand-up, Dave Chapelle tells a passionate story about civil rights leaders who were executed throughout the 1960s. Then he says, “And while all this was going on, Bill Cosby raped 54 people.” The audience gasp/laughs.

Chapelle moves onto other subjects. Then he circles back: “I’m a 42-year-old black comedian. Obviously Bill Cosby was a hero to me. To think that your hero might have done something so heinous — it would be as if you’d heard that chocolate ice cream itself had raped 54 people. You’d say to yourself, ‘Oh man, but I like chocolate ice cream. I don’t want it to rape.’”

Netflix paid Chapelle a staggering $60 million US for this and two other specials (one pending; the other, Deep in the Heart of Texas, streaming now). Is this hour “worth” $20 million? I can’t answer that.

I can say that Chapelle excels at introducing layered, legitimately angry ideas about race in America into a narrative that feels casual and inclusive, without losing the comedy. That seems socially valuable to me, especially right now.

He says Cosby is a monster. He says Cosby meant a lot to people. Chapelle’s struggle with that is the emotional crux of this show.

Also, you have to admire someone who can sum up 60 years of injustice in one well-honed line, which starts with a landmark US school integration case and ends with another gasp-laugh: “Brown vs. Board of Education passed in ’54, but someone called me [the N word] in traffic last Wednesday.”