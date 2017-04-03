Split Screens Fest coming to NYC in June to celebrate TV

NEW YORK — IFC Center, home to DOC NYC, the country's largest independent documentary film festival, says it's launching a new annual event that celebrates the art and cultural impact of television.

Dubbed the Split Screens Festival, the weeklong event will showcase the best of the year's scripted TV, with directors, producers, showrunners and cast members on hand for in-depth conversations about the art of making great TV.

Split Screens will also premiere episodes of anticipated new pilot episodes, as well as spotlight the next generation of talented creators whose work is pushing television in innovative new directions.