Debut novel 'Behold the Dreamers' wins PEN/Faulkner award

NEW YORK — A timely, and timeless, debut novel about immigration and the class divide has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

Imbolo Mbue's "Behold the Dreamers" was chosen from hundreds of submitted works, the PEN/Faulkner Foundation announced Tuesday. The novel tells of immigrants from Cameroon, Mbue's native country, and their hopes and struggles to succeed in New York City.