Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder to lead Pilgrimage Festival
NASHVILLE — Justin Timberlake will headline the next Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and he's lured some big names to join him, including Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr.
The two-day annual festival debuted in 2015 on a horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee, and was co-founded by Kevin Griffin of the band Better Than Ezra. Timberlake is a partner and producer who will make his debut on its stage this fall.
This year's festival will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Two-day passes go for $175 and there are VIP passes for $725. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.
The lineup also includes Walk the Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists and Better Than Ezra.
Online: http://pilgrimagefestival.com
