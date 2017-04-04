National Arts Centre unveils Canada Scene lineup

OTTAWA — Homegrown artists from the worlds of music, dance and theatre, visual and media arts will converge for the National Arts Centre's Canada Scene festivals which coincide with Canada 150 commemorations.

The performing arts centre has unveiled its full programming lineup for Canada Scene, which will take place in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., and feature more than 1,000 artists in 100 events from June 15 to July 23.

Among the musical performers slated to take part are Cape Breton Celtic fiddler Natalie MacMaster, Acadian singer-songwriter Edith Butler and Quebec singer-songwriters Ariane Moffatt and Yves Lambert.

Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury and theatre actor and writer Stephen Jackman-Torkoff will host the Queer Songbook Orchestra on July 9. The 12-piece chamber and pop ensemble of queer and allied musicians will include guest artists Carole Pope, formerly of Rough Trade, and Lorraine Segato of Parachute Club fame.

Polaris Prize winner Tanya Tagaq will be among a collective of female indigenous artists performing during "Anishinabekwe" on July 22 along with Canadian Folk Music Award winner Amanda Rheaume and award-winning Metis musician Sandy Scofield and ShoShona Kish of Juno-winning Digging Roots.

Winnipeg's Camerata Nova choir commissioned a trio of indigenous artists to create works on the theme of being "taken," which will be showcased June 17 in "Taken."