'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for second week
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 2 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (-) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles
3. (5) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
4. (8) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel
5. (3) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid
6. (2) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
7. (9) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs
8. (6) Do Not Way We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
9. (7) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott
10. (4) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
NON-FICTION
1. (4) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance
2. (3) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
3. (2) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
4. (6) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
5. (8) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
6. (1) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
7. (5) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
8. (9) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
9. (10) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King
10. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow _ Yuval Noah Harari