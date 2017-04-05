'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for second week

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 2 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (-) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles

3. (5) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

4. (8) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel

5. (3) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid

6. (2) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

7. (9) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs

8. (6) Do Not Way We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

9. (7) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott

10. (4) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance

2. (3) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

3. (2) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

4. (6) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel

5. (8) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

6. (1) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

7. (5) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

8. (9) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

9. (10) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King