Celine Dion's manager, Aldo Giampaolo, resigns for 'personal and family reasons.'

MONTREAL — The man who replaced Rene Angelil as Celine Dion's manager in 2014 is resigning.

Dion announced the resignation today of Aldo Giampaolo from CDA Productions Inc., the company that manages her career.

Giampaolo was Dion's only manager other than her late husband, Angelil, who died in January 2016.

Angelil stepped back from the day-to-day running of his megastar wife's career in June 2014 and turned it over to Giampaolo, who was a longtime friend.

Before replacing Angelil, Giampaolo was president and CEO of a media division within Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B).

Dion says Giampaolo is stepping down for "personal and family reasons."