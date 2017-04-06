Damian Lewis says new role ideal for era of Brexit and Trump
LONDON — Damian Lewis says his latest role as a man in love with a goat is perfect for our unsettled times.
The "Homeland" and "Billions" star is back on the London stage in Edward Albee's "The Goat, Or Who is Sylvia," a tragicomedy about a happily married architect struck by a sudden passion for a farmyard animal.
An emotionally draining exploration of love and the limits of tolerance, the play drew laughter and shocked gasps from its opening-night audience Wednesday.
Lewis says the shock "feels a little bit like we're experiencing now" after upheavals including the election of President Donald Trump and Britain's vote to leave the EU. He says, "I think we're all feeling a bit battered at the moment."
"The Goat" runs to June 24 at Theatre Royal Haymarket.
