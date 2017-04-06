'Empire' actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery
CHICAGO — An actor on the television show "Empire" has been arrested on a
In a news release, police say 46-year-old Morocco Omari was arrested Wednesday afternoon. They say officers were called to the Hyde Park
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Omari was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
A representative for Omari did not immediately return a call for comment.
On the show that's filmed in Chicago, Omari plays FBI Agent Tariq Cousins. He's the half-brother of Lucious Lyon, who's played by Terrence Howard.
