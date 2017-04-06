Painting a vivid picture of the inspiration behind the artistry of David Lynch

When the reboot of Twin Peaks premieres on Showtime next month, it’ll mark a quarter of a century since David Lynch became a household name.

Sure, the talented creator behind the hit series had already established himself with such art-house hits as Eraserhead and Blue Velvet but Peaks exposed a mainstream audience to the surrealist genius.

“Sometimes you forget what a master he is,” said filmmaker Jon Nguyen. “I think it’s both the gift that he was born with and the nurturing that he received.”

And Nguyen should know. After spending three years hanging around Lynch at his Hollywood home, Nguyen has deconstructed the director in David Lynch: The Art Life — a new documentary that aims to enlighten audiences to the influences that shaped the auteur.

“A lot of people go ‘you don’t really talk about his movies in the film,’” said Nguyen. “But what they don’t understand was our goal, the whole time, was to talk about his films — just in a more obtuse way.”

Indeed, the doc certainly isn’t a standard hagiography nor does it even spotlight memorable scenes from Lynch’s films.

Rather it’s an intimate investigation of the mind behind an incredible 40-year expanse of work of which we can only begin to highlight:

Eraserhead

“Eraserhead represents his early artistic days — a period when he was still struggling and kind of forming who he was,” said Nguyen of Lynch’s 1977 dystopian debut. The drama about a man struggling to care for a hideously deformed child stirred up the admiration of the likes of Stanley Kubrick (who borrowed elements for The Shining) and iconic Canadian auteur David Cronenberg.

Twin Peaks

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for a reboot of Lynch’s TV tale about the small-town murder of Laura Palmer. After all, 25 years after its cancellation, the series is praised for shaping television today. Film critic Matt Zoller Seitz even insists that “everything from The Sopranos to American Horror Story owes it a debt.”