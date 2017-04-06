Judy Blume among authors given prizes by arts academy

NEW YORK — Judy Blume will receive a lifetime achievement award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, which is also honouring Elizabeth Kolbert, Paul Beatty and more than a dozen other writers.

Blume is being given the E. B. White Award, a $10,000 prize for young people's literature, the academy told The Associated Press on Thursday. Beatty, author of the prize-winning novel "The Sellout," is among eight writers chosen for a $10,000 Arts and Letters prize for literary excellence. The others are Ayad Akhtar, Chris Bachelder, Kathleen Graber, Jennifer Haigh, Dominique Morisseau, Richard Sieburth and Luis Alberto Urrea.

Kolbert, a New Yorker staff writer whose books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Sixth Extinction," is receiving a $25,000 award for achievement in nonfiction. Another New Yorker writer, dance critic Joan Acocella, won a $20,000 prize for "prose style."

Two authors who have been National Book Award finalists for fiction have been selected for prizes. Dana Spiotta has received the $20,000 John Updike Award for a midcareer writer. Karan Mahajan won a $10,000 award for a young writer of "considerable literary talent."