No holds barred as pop culture wrestles with a brave new women's world

Female pro-wrestling has come a long way since it was a gimmicky ‘90s novelty that featured women in bikinis whacking each other in pillow-fight matches.

With a recent metamorphosis in philosophy and intent, the sport has been improving the image of female wrestling with less-sexualized stunts and higher profiles. Now, it’s even getting a modern makeover in pop culture.

In February, Dwayne Johnson announced he’s producing a biopic about WWE superstar Paige while Orange Is New Black creator Jenji Kohan debuts a hotly-anticipated women wrestling Netflix series called Glow in June.

First however, the comedy Chokeslam is about to enter the ring, hitting theatres across Canada this weekend as it gets its wide release.

“Something so mainstream like a movie is huge because it’s going to put eyes on an industry that a lot of people didn’t know about,” said B.C.-born pro-wrestler Chelsea Green, who plays a small role in the film. “It’s awesome to see everybody start to turn and become women wrestling fans rather than see women as kind of side pieces.”

In Chokeslam, helmed by Calgary director Robert Cuffley, female wrestling certainly isn’t treated as a “side piece.”

The story is about a waning wrestling star (played by Amanda Crew) reuniting with an unlikely high school sweetheart. The film doesn’t just paint the pugilist in a positive light, it aims to dodge the gimmickry that has previously saddled the female fight game.

“They did a good job when they wrote the character of not doing that,” admitted Crew. Not a lifelong wrestling fan herself, the 30-year-old star of HBO’s Silicon Valley researched the role and uncovered that life beyond the mat deserves a respect equal to any vocation.

“The wrestling industry is not a cushy experience,” said Crew, who also had WWE icon Mick Foley (another pro playing a smaller role), to lean on for real-life insight into the sport. “It reminds me a lot of acting careers — just keep your eye on the prize. It’s a lot of grind with not a lot of payback but you do it because you love it.”

Crew also discovered training for the sport was a “transformative experience.” Contrary to many stereotypes, wrestling is slowly becoming recognized as an empowering role for women — even in spite of the skimpy costumes.

“By the time I was in that ring in that outfit, I was surprised at how I wasn’t insecure at all,” admitted Crew, who spent many hours training for the movie which was shot in Lumsden and Regina, Sask. in late 2015.

“I was proud of myself, proud of my body, of what I could do and I felt the most empowered I’ve ever felt.”



Through the ropes with Chokeslam’s stars

