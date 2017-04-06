WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended April 2nd.

FICTION

1. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. "Too Many Carrots" by Katy Hudson (Capstone Young Readers)

3. "Mississippi Blood" by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

4. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

5. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

7. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

8. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

9. "Beauty and the Beast" by Jennifer Donnelly (Disney Press)

10. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

2. "Hashimoto's Protocol" by Izabella Wentz (HarperOne)

3. "How to Be a Bawse" by Lilly Singh (Ballantine)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "The whole30" by Meilssa & Dallas Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

10. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. "The Villa" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

3. "Say I'm Yours" by Corinne Michaels (BAAE Publishing)

4. "Immortal Unchained" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

5. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (NAL)

6. "Begging for Bad Boys" by Willow Winters (Willow Winters)

7. "Silent Child" by Sarah A. Denzil (Sarah A. Denzil)

8. "The Melody Lingers On" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarity (Amy Einhorn Books/Putnam)

10. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Zookeeper's Wife: A War Story" by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

2. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

4. "The Reason for God" by Timothy J. Keller (Penguin)

5. "Instant Pot Obsession" by Janet E. Zimmerman (Arcas)

6. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Archetype)

7. "The Last American Man" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin)

8. "Empire of the Summer Moon" by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner)

9. "Carry On, Warrior" by Glennan Doyle Melton (Scribner)

10. "Flow" by Dr. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi (HarperCollins)