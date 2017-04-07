Dancer-actresss, 'Laugh-In' regular Chelsea Brown dies at 69

NEW YORK — Chelsea Brown, a dancer and actress who brightened "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" and later found success performing in Australia, has died.

Her death Wednesday in Chicago was confirmed by George Schlatter, an executive producer of the zany NBC comedy-sketch series. Her age was reported as 69.

During 1968-69 Brown was a member of the "Laugh-In" troupe whose ranks through six seasons also included Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin. After that she appeared on episodic dramas and comedies, before relocating to Australia where she performed on TV and in films.

In recent years she returned to the U.S.

As a "Laugh-In" regular, she was one of few African-American performers on TV, but Schlatter said that wasn't why he hired her.