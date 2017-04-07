Jil Sander appoints designing duo Lucie and Luke Meier

MILAN — The Jil Sander brand has appointed married couple Lucie and Luke Meier as creative directors, effective immediately.

During her career, Lucie Meier has worked alongside Raf Simons at Dior, Nicolas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton. After Simon's departure from Dior, she was named co-creative director, developing five collections at the Parisian house. She studied fashion marketing in Florence and fashion design in Paris.

Luke Meier worked as head designer of the Supreme brand in New York before co-founding the menswear line OAMC, which is sold in 100 stores globally. Before studying fashion, he studied finance and business in Washington and London.