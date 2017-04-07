Laura Ingraham writing book on Trump and populism
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Laura Ingraham's next book is a tribute to President Donald Trump, and a warning.
The conservative commentator's "Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution" is the first major acquisition by the new All Points Books imprint at St. Martin's Press. All Points, which will specialize in politics and current affairs, told The Associated Press on Friday that the book is scheduled for Oct. 10.
According to All Points, Ingraham will praise Trump for building a new, populist coalition and provide "unreported details" about his upset win over Hillary Clinton. She will also outline why compromising his "America First" agenda would harm the country and damage his chances for re-election.
Ingraham's previous books include "The Obama Diaries" and "Power to the People."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support