The Latest: Salute to Chuck Berry opens Rock Hall ceremony
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on inductions to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Chuck Berry was the first artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he is the first to be
Electric Light Orchestra
Before that, a video played featuring past interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and others discussing Berry's sound and style. Jann Wenner, whose speech opened the show, said of Berry, "no one would be in this room if it wasn't for this man."
Wenner also named each of the inductees and discussed their success, and the audience erupted loudly after he called out Pearl Jam. Most of the crowd stood on its feet and clapped for minutes, as the camera panned to Eddie Vedder.
___
1:45 p.m.
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Nile Rodgers will receive a special
Presenters inducting the 2017 class include David Letterman, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Dhani Harrison, Pat Monahan, Jackson Browne and Alex Lifeson of Rush.
To be eligible, all of the nominees had to have released their first recording no later than 1991. Inductees will eventually be enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Elderly woman dies after Air Canada flight's emergency landing in Calgary
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls
-
Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health