The Latest: 'The Situation' will fight new tax charges

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on tax fraud charges against Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A lawyer for "The Situation" says the former "Jersey Shore" star will plead not guilty to additional tax fraud charges.

Michael Sorrentino's attorney Henry Klingeman said Friday that his client will "vigorously contest the allegations in court" on April 17.

Federal prosecutors say Michael Sorrentino was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records.

His brother Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation. Marc Sorrentino's attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality TV show "Jersey Shore." The show followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans and ran from 2009 to 2012.

___

3:30 p.m.

They will be arraigned on the new charges April 17.