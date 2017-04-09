Dierks Bentley's wife to run Boston Marathon to aid shelter
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Cassidy Bentley, the wife of country music star Dierks Bentley, is running the Boston Marathon to raise money for a Nashville shelter for homeless families.
The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2ofEtH7 ) reports Cassidy Bentley was introduced to the Safe Haven shelter when her husband's 2015 video for the song "Riser" featured a formerly homeless mother.
The 41-year-old Cassidy Bentley began running 11 years ago on a fitness
Dierks Bentley has posted his wife's race times and photos online. He says it's been fun watching her prepare for the April 17 race.
___
Online:
www.CassRunsBoston17.com
www.dierks.com