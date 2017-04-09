Dierks Bentley's wife to run Boston Marathon to aid shelter

NASHVILLE — Cassidy Bentley, the wife of country music star Dierks Bentley, is running the Boston Marathon to raise money for a Nashville shelter for homeless families.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2ofEtH7 ) reports Cassidy Bentley was introduced to the Safe Haven shelter when her husband's 2015 video for the song "Riser" featured a formerly homeless mother.

The 41-year-old Cassidy Bentley began running 11 years ago on a fitness centre treadmill. It would lead her to enter a 5-kilometre event and eventually half marathons and marathons. She qualified for her first Boston Marathon in 2014.

Dierks Bentley has posted his wife's race times and photos online. He says it's been fun watching her prepare for the April 17 race.

___

Online:

www.CassRunsBoston17.com