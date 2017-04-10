Ashton Kutcher emotionally thanks wife Mila Kunis for award
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Ashton Kutcher has offered emotional praise for his wife Mila Kunis, his twin brother and the rest of his family while accepting an award for character in his native Iowa.
Kutcher was
After receiving the
Kutcher added that he and Kunis' two young children taught him the "greatest lesson in character." He says he wanted to call his parents when his children were born to tell them he never knew how much they loved him.