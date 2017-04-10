Short list announced for 2017 International Dublin Literary Award

DUBLIN — Orhan Pamuk will have another chance to contend for the International Dublin Literary Award.

The Turkish writer, who won the prize in 2003 for his novel "My Name is Red," is on the award's 2017 short list for "A Strangeness in My Mind," translated by Ekin Oklap.

"The Green Road" by Irish author Anne Enright, "The Sympathizer" by Vietnamese-American author Viet Thanh Nguyen, "A Little Life" by American author Hanya Yanagihara, and "Under the Udala Trees" by Nigerian-American writer Chinelo Okparanta also made the short list.

Novels in translation from Angola, Austria, Denmark/Norway, Mexico and Mozambique are also among the contenders.

Now in its 22nd year, the $100,000-euro (C$141,000) International Dublin Literary Award is billed as the world's most valuable annual literary prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

Margaret Atwood, Lawrence Hill, Andre Alexis and Patrick deWitt were among more than a dozen Canadian authors longlisted for the prize, but none of them made the final cut.

Past Canadian winners of the Irish literary prize are the late Alistair MacLeod for "No Great Mischief" in 2001 and Rawi Hage for "De Niro's Game" in 2008.

This year's other finalists are:

— "A General Theory of Oblivion" by Jose Eduardo Agualusa translated by Daniel Hahn

— "Confession of the Lioness" by Mia Couto translated by David Brookshaw

— "The Prophets of Eternal Fjord" by Kim Leine translated by Martin Aitken

— "The Story of My Teeth" by Valeria Luiselli translated by Margaret Christina MacSweeney