'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj to star at Correspondents Dinner
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump staying away, "The Daily Show's" Hasan Minhaj is set to headline this year's White House Correspondents Association dinner.
In a press release, the comedian made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the president's Twitter style, saying: "It is a tremendous
WHCA President Jeff Mason made the announcement on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, saying the April 29 dinner will be "different" without Trump. In a statement, Mason says the event "will be focused on the First Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media."
Trump was famously the butt of jokes from President Barack Obama at the 2011 dinner. Trump announced in February that he wouldn't attend this year.