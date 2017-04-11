Former hunting show star fined for illegal Saskatchewan kill broadcast on TV

EDMONTON — A former hunting show personality has been bagged for illegally shooting a deer for an episode broadcast on television.

Jason David, 43, was found guilty on March 20 in Broadview, Sask., provincial court of offences that included hunting without a licence and unlawful possession of wildlife.

David, who is from Hinton, Alta., was fined $5,600 and banned from hunting in Saskatchewan for one year.

"David was known as Chris David on television, appearing on hunting shows such as 'The Hunting Chronicles' and 'No Limits TV,'" the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry said in a release Tuesday.

"This hunt was recorded and aired as an episode on (network) Wild TV. David is no longer on those shows."

David was also found guilty of falsifying an application for a big game hunting permit and unlawful export of wildlife.

Officials at Edmonton-based Wild TV were not immediately available for comment.

Wild TV's website says it "provides entertaining hunting, fishing, and outdoor programming that informs, engages and promotes conservation and the tradition of the outdoorsman lifestyle."

The website says the network has access to more than 14 million subscribers in Canada through cable companies.

The Saskatchewan government says Alberta fish and wildlife officials told the province in 2011 that a white-tailed deer had been illegally shot near Grenfell, a town east of Regina.

Saskatchewan investigators determined that the deer was shot by someone without a proper permit and that the animal was unlawfully taken back to Alberta.

Rich Hildebrand, a Saskatchewan conservation officer, said a video of the illegal hunt that was broadcast on TV was part of the evidence that was disclosed to the defence, but the video was not played in court.

He said David was not targeted because he was a hunting TV show celebrity. It was a matter of enforcing rules that are in place to effectively manage wildlife in the province, he said.

"We do have those rules and regulations in place for each and every person out there and it is important to follow them," Hildebrand said from Prince Albert.