Griffin Poetry Prize reveals short lists for Canadian, international awards

TORONTO — The Griffin Poetry Prize has announced the Canadian and international poets vying for its lucrative literary awards.

The Canadian contenders for the $65,000 prize are "Injun" by Jordan Abel (Talonbooks), "Violet Energy Ingots" by Hoa Nguyen (Wave Books), and "Silvija" by Sandra Ridley (BookThug).

Up for the international award, which also comes with a cheque for $65,000, are: "World of Made and Unmade" by Jane Mead (Alice James Books); "In Praise of Defeat" by Donald Nicholson-Smith, translated from French written by Abdellatif Laabi (Archipelago Books); "Falling Awake" by Alice Oswald (Jonathan Cape/W.W. Norton & Company); and "Say Something Back" by Denise Riley (Picador).

Judges Sue Goyette, Joan Naviyuk Kane and George Szirtes each read 617 books of poetry from 39 countries, including 23 translations.

The seven finalists will each be awarded $10,000 for their participation in the short list readings in Toronto on June 7.