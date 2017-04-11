The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 9, 2017:
iTunes Store
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1.Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
2.Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
3.Office Christmas Party
4.Why Him?
5.Moana (2016)
6.Split
7.Sing
8.Deepwater Horizon
9.Patriots Day
10.The Founder
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1.Carrie Pilby
2.Moonlight
3.Manchester By the Sea
4.The Void
5.Betting on Zero
6.Diving Into the Unknown
7.20th Century Women
8.Under the Skin (2014)
9.Don't Think Twice
10.The Dressmaker
