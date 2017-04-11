Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 9, 2017:

iTunes Store

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1.Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2.Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

3.Office Christmas Party

4.Why Him?

5.Moana (2016)

6.Split

7.Sing

8.Deepwater Horizon

9.Patriots Day

10.The Founder

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1.Carrie Pilby

2.Moonlight

3.Manchester By the Sea

4.The Void

5.Betting on Zero

6.Diving Into the Unknown

7.20th Century Women

8.Under the Skin (2014)

9.Don't Think Twice

10.The Dressmaker

