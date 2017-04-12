After earlier denial, police say they have rapper's jewelry

BILOXI, Miss. — After initially denying it, a Mississippi police department now says a rapper's jewelry was impounded and will be returned.

Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back says Boosie Badazz's jewelry was impounded Sunday when officers arrested five members of the rapper's entourage for assault.

In a Tuesday video, the rapper formerly known as Lil Boosie accused police of improperly taking the items. De Back had said Tuesday that police recovered no jewelry, but he now says it was held in safekeeping. A van is being returned too.

The trouble began Sunday when a store security guard squirted pepper spray toward the rapper and others.

Three men and two juveniles are charged with assaulting the guard and a Biloxi officer outside the store.