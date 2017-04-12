Chappelle’s Show alumnus Charlie Murphy dead at 57

Charlie Murphy, a comedy writer and performer perhaps best known for his part in Chappelle’s Show, has died at age 57 after a battle with leukemia.

The older brother of movie star Eddie Murphy, he was primarily a writer on Dave Chappelle’s comedy show (2003-2006), but drew attention for a recurring segment in which he appeared on camera: “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories,” which he narrated as his tales of encountering the likes of Prince and Rick James, were re-enacted by Chappelle and the rest of the cast.

Murphy, Eddie’s only sibling, was one of the writers for several of his brother’s movies, including Norbit and A Vampire in Brooklyn. He also worked as a standup comedian in his own right, having performed at Toronto’s Woodbine Concert Hall just last year.

He voiced a role in the animated TV series The Boondocks and also appeared in the comedy series Black Jesus.

The New York Daily News reports that his wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 after her own lengthy battle with cancer. They leave two children, daughter Ava and son Xavier; Charlie Murphy also had another child from a previous relationship.

Comedian Chris Rock promptly posted a tribute on Twitter, stating “We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time.”

Former basketball great Magic Johnson tweeted that “I haven’t seen anything as funny as Charlie Murphy & Dave Chappelle’s skits on the Chappelle’s Show!” and Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that Murphy was a “HABITUAL line-stepper” whose “storytelling was hilarious and unforgettable.”

Murphy’s feature films include Our Family Wedding, King’s Ransom and CB4.

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series Power.