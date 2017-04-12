Lady Gaga ex-manager Troy Carter named Prince estate adviser

MINNEAPOLIS — The trust company overseeing Prince's estate has picked Spotify executive Troy Carter, the former manager for Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor, as its entertainment adviser.

Carter told Billboard and Variety about his Comerica Bank & Trust appointment this week. The company confirmed it in a separate statement to the trade publications. Carter says he's humbled to work with Prince's family and Comerica to advance Prince's musical legacy.

Carter takes over a role previously shared by entertainment lawyer L. Londell McMillan and music business executive Charles Koppelman. They were brought in by Bremer Trust, which temporarily administered the estate after Prince died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose. Comerica took over the permanent role of running the estate in February.